Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Odisha FC sign Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio on one-year deal

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Monday signed Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio for the 2020-21 season.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:09 IST
ISL: Odisha FC sign Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio on one-year deal
Odisha FC logo.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Monday signed Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio for the 2020-21 season. The 29-year-old striker has the experience of playing at many top football leagues around the world. He made his senior club debut for Brazil's Flamengo in 2010 where he linked up with football legend, Ronaldinho.

He has played for other Brazilian teams like Sport Club do Recife, Bragantino and Centro Sportivo Alagoano. The Rio de Janeiro-born forward was part of Brazil's talented U-20 squad and played in a team that boasted of superstars like Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and the mercurial Neymar. After signing for Odisha FC, the striker expressed, "I am very excited to have joined Odisha FC and I look forward to work with coach Stuart Baxter. I have heard and read a lot of interesting things about the young Indian players at Odisha FC, the Juggernauts and India as a country. This project excites me a lot and I am coming with the aim to win the league."

He has travelled around the world playing in South Korea for Busan IPark and Gangwon FC, Saudi Arabia for Al Qadisiyah, Portugal for Vitoria FC, Russia for FC Spartak Vladikavkaz and China for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC. Welcoming Diego Mauricio at OFC, head coach Stuart Baxter said, "We are delighted to secure the services of Diego. He is a player who can both combine with his teammates and also create chances on his own. When he gets to know the squad he will be a major asset for us."

The upcoming 2020-21 edition of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Newly designated Lebanese PM urges immediate reforms, IMF deal

Lebanons prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib called on Monday for the formation of a new government in record time and urged immediate reforms as a step towards securing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. He spoke after b...

Anyone challenging one-China policy will pay heavy price: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday warned that anyone challenging the one-China policy will pay a heavy price as he termed a top Czech Republic officials visit to Taiwan as a provocation and short-sighted move. The Chinese governmen...

Five companies garner Rs 882 cr via NCDs in April-July

Fund raising through retail issuance of non-convertible debentures NCDs slumped 79 per cent to Rs 882 crore in the first four months of this fiscal due to falling institutional participation and decline in credit ratings of such instruments...

Will pay fine to SC, reserve right to file review plea against judgement in contempt case: Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020