Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad FC appoint Manuel Marquez as new head coach

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Monday appointed experienced Spaniard Manuel Marquez as new head coach just days after Alberto Roca left the club to join FC Barcelona support staff.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:50 IST
Hyderabad FC appoint Manuel Marquez as new head coach

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Monday appointed experienced Spaniard Manuel Marquez as new head coach just days after Alberto Roca left the club to join FC Barcelona support staff. The 51-year-old Spaniard, who had previously worked in the Spanish La Liga and the Croatian top-flight clubs, has penned a one-year deal till the end of the 2020-21 season

"It's a big challenge for me to join Hyderabad FC as we are set to begin our season soon. The club has already been preparing and working on a lot of things over the last few months so that makes it a comparatively smoother process for me to settle in," said Marquez after completing formalities

"Given that Hyderabad FC intends to follow the same philosophy which I've worked with over so many years, I believe there are common goals already present. Now it's just about hitting the ground running and imparting those ideologies to the players," he said. A defender by trade in his playing days, the Barcelona native turned out for various sides in the Spanish leagues, before hanging up his boots at the age of 28. He has a two-decade-long coaching career and had recent stints at La Liga side UD Las Palmas in 2017 and Croatian top-flight team NK Istra 1961 in 2018. On the appointment of the Spanish caoch, Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "We've worked towards a unified goal over the last seven-eight months while building our team. It has been one of our top priorities to continue the good work that everyone has put in and we strongly believe that Manuel Marquez is the perfect choice to do that. "He has the credentials, and more importantly the experience to fit into our club. He has consistently proven himself at various levels and we expect a seamless transition." PTI SSC SSC PDSPDS

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe tobacco sales down 23.5% after poor rains

Sales of Zimbabwes tobacco, the second largest foreign currency earner, fell 23.52 to 178.7 million kilograms this year, official data showed on Monday, after production was affected by lower rainfall. The tobacco auction season, which ende...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Explainer How common cold viruses are being used in vaccines from Russia, ChinaThe modified common cold viruses behind high-profile COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Chinas CanSino Biolog...

South Africans encouraged to travel locally as tourism sector reopens

South Africans are encouraged to travel locally as the tourism sector attempts to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.We had envisaged that domestic tourism will be the first pillar upon which the tourism recovery will kick-st...

NCW writes to Meghalaya govt over death of 877 newborns, 61 pregnant women in 4 months

The National Commission for Women NCW has written to the Meghalaya Chief Secretary over the death of 877 newborns and 61 pregnant women in the state in the last four months. Since April, at least 61 pregnant women and 877 newborn babies hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020