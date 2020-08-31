ECB announces T20I, ODI squads for series against Australia

Left Menu
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced their T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against Australia.

31-08-2020
ECB logo . Image Credit: ANI

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced their T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against Australia. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, both series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford. The first T20I will be played on September 4 at the Ageas Bowl.

England's T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood. Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mahmood have been named in the reserves.

England's ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. For the ODI series, Joe Denly and Saqib Mahmood have been named in the reserves.

Also, the ECB said that Jason Roy has not yet recovered from a side strain but he will stay inside the bio-secure bubble. "Jason Roy's left side strain will not be ready for the Vitality IT20s starting on Friday. The Surrey batsman will stay inside the bio-secure bubble, with a view to demonstrating his fitness for the Royal London Internationals," the ECB said in a statement.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith said that the upcoming series will provide an exciting end to the summer. "These two series against Australia provide an exciting end to the summer. We have selected strong squads. We are also continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups," the ECB's official website quoted Smith as saying. (ANI)

