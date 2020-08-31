Left Menu
Nation has lost a brilliant leader: Virat Kohli expresses grief over demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee saying that the 'nation has lost a brilliant leader'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:37 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee saying that the 'nation has lost a brilliant leader'. "The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family," Kohli tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. Indian batsman Rohit Sharma also expressed condolences as he wrote, "Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones."

Former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee. May his soul attain sadgati." "My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee. Om Shanti," Virender Sehwag said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the former president and said the late leader left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of the country and was a scholar par excellence, a towering statesman who was admired across the political spectrum. "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

