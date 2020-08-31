Texans announce contract extension for LB Cunningham

Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham signed a contract extension, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Texans, however, the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday that Cunningham agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract extension with $23.5 million guaranteed.

Cunningham, who was set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 season, would now be locked up through the 2024 campaign under those terms. The reported deal would make him the third-highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL behind Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks) and C.J. Mosley (New York Jets).

Cunningham, 25, recorded 142 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 starts last season. "Zach Cunningham is a guy who day in and day out just gets the job done and makes plays that always leave you shaking your head a little bit," Houston defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said, per ESPN. "You're like, 'how did he make that play?'"

Cunningham has collected 339 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries in his last three seasons since being selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.