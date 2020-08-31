Atalanta says 3 players test positive
Champions League quarterfinalist Atalanta says three of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Serie A team says in a brief statement that all three players are asymptomatic after the preseason tests and have been isolated. Reserve goalkeeper Marco Sportiello was the only Atalanta player who tested positive during the lockdown earlier this year.PTI | Milan | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:10 IST
Champions League quarterfinalist Atalanta says three of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Serie A team says in a brief statement that all three players are asymptomatic after the preseason tests and have been isolated.
Reserve goalkeeper Marco Sportiello was the only Atalanta player who tested positive during the lockdown earlier this year. The Italian league starts Sept. 19.
- READ MORE ON:
- Atalanta
- Champions League
- Marco Sportiello
- Serie A