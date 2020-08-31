Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Raiders release CB Amukamara

Amukamara, 31, finished last season with 53 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 15 games, but he failed to record an interception after nabbing three in 2018. Across 44 games with the Bears, he totaled 29 pass breakups. Amukamara spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Giants (2011-15) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016).

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:35 IST
Report: Raiders release CB Amukamara

The Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Prince Amukamara, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday. Amukamara's stay with the Raiders wasn't a long one, as the former first-round pick signed with the team in May. That move came three months after he was released by the Chicago Bears.

The Raiders appear content to rely on second-year cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and Isaiah Johnson to go with first-round pick Damon Arnette, fourth-rounder Amik Robertson and Nevin Lawson, among others. Amukamara, 31, finished last season with 53 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 15 games, but he failed to record an interception after nabbing three in 2018. Across 44 games with the Bears, he totaled 29 pass breakups.

Amukamara spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Giants (2011-15) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016). He has recorded 477 tackles and 10 career interceptions in 113 games (99 starts) since being selected by the Giants with the 19th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli, US officials land in UAE, Kushner urges Palestinians to negotiate

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and they told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate ...

Not all gloom for aviation training as MAX, cargo fleets beckon

Aviation training specialists, which saw simulator sales plummet when the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a near halt, are getting some relief from an uptick in demand from cargo carriers and airlines gearing up for the Boeing 73...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 131...

Report: A's acquire LHP Minor from Rangers

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The Rangers will receive two players to be named later in the reported deal that comes a few hours before Major League ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020