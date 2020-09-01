Left Menu
Tennis-Tsitsipas races past Ramos-Vinolas to reach second round

Tsitsipas, who entered the first Grand Slam of the COVID-19 era fresh off a run to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event, never faced a break point and broke Ramos-Vinolas seven times during the 98-minute match. The 22-year-old Tsitsipas, who has never been beyond the second round of the U.S. Open, came into this week with 16 wins to his name this season and has been tipped by many to make a deep run in a tournament missing a number of top players.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-09-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 01:51 IST
The 22-year-old Tsitsipas, who has never been beyond the second round of the U.S. Open, came into this week with 16 wins to his name this season and has been tipped by many to make a deep run in a tournament missing a number of top players. Tsitsipas broke to go ahead 3-1 and that opened up his game as he went on to play the rest of the contest on his terms.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas, who has never been beyond the second round of the U.S. Open, came into this week with 16 wins to his name this season and has been tipped by many to make a deep run in a tournament missing a number of top players. Tsitsipas broke to go ahead 3-1 and that opened up his game as he went on to play the rest of the contest on his terms.

The loss brought a speedy end to Ramos-Vinolas's return to competition as the Spaniard, in his first tour-level event since the ATP Tour returned from its COVID-19 hiatus, withdrew from last week's tune-up to be present at the birth of his first child.

Smoke from wildfire blackens prehistoric Greek city walls

Monuments at Greeces archaeological site of Mycenae have not been damaged by a wildfire that swept through the area, despite the blackening from smoke on the iconic entrance to the ancient citadel, Greeces culture minister said Monday. Four...

Soccer-Champions Real Madrid kick off La Liga title defence at Real Sociedad

Spanish champions Real Madrid begin the defence of their La Liga title away at Real Sociedad on Sept. 20 and play Barcelona in the seasons first classico just over one month later, Mondays draw for this seasons fixtures revealed. Real play ...

Long neglected after landmark discovery, armored dinosaur finally gets its due

When the bones of the early armored dinosaur Scelidosaurus were unearthed in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they comprised the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified.But aside from cursory papers by pioneering British paleontologis...

Need to relook COVID-19 testing strategy, experts advise Centre

Experts from Indian Public Health Association IPHA have recommended the Central government relook the Covid-19 testing strategy in such a way that it results in guiding the public health response and effectively limiting the spread of the d...
