Reports: Phillies add another arm to bullpen in Phelps

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers shortly before Monday's trade deadline, according to several media reports. The Phillies will send the Brewers three low-level prospects in exchange, reported MLB.com Phillies beat reporter Todd Zolecki.

Phelps, 33, is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA this season in 12 appearances with Milwaukee. He's given up just seven hits, and notched 20 strikeouts in 13 innings of work. The Phillies will be Phelps' seventh team over his eight-year career. Used nearly exclusively as a reliever since 2017, Phelps has a career record of 34-37 with a 3.83 ERA and has amassed 576 strikeouts in 601 career innings.

Phelps has a $4.5 million team option for 2021, and that year can be bought out for $250,000. Phelps has played for current Phillies manager Joe Girardi before, from 2012-14 with the New York Yankees. The Phillies have added four relievers by trade in the last 10 days. Phelps joins right-handers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree and David Hale as new additions to the Philadelphia bullpen.

