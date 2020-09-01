Left Menu
Report: Red Sox trade OF Pillar to Rockies

Boston also dealt left-handed reliever Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named, according to MLB Network. Osich, 31, was 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 13 appearances (one start) for the Red Sox this season. Overall, he is 11-6 with a 4.95 ERA in 230 career appearances (one start) in six seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2015-18), Chicago White Sox (2019) and Red Sox.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 02:00 IST
The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies prior to Monday's trading deadline, according to published reports. The Rockies will send a player to be named and international slot money to Boston, according to mlb.com.

Pillar, who was in his first season with the Red Sox, batted .274 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 30 games. The 31-year-old Pillar has a .261 career average with 80 homers and 331 RBIs. He has twice hit 21 homers, including last season with the San Francisco Giants.

