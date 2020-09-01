Left Menu
Marlins hand Mets' deGrom first loss of season

The Miami Marlins made an extra trip to New York worth their while, saddling Mets ace Jacob deGrom with his first loss of the season while earning a 5-3 victory in a makeup game Monday afternoon.

Marlins hand Mets' deGrom first loss of season

The Miami Marlins made an extra trip to New York worth their while, saddling Mets ace Jacob deGrom with his first loss of the season while earning a 5-3 victory in a makeup game Monday afternoon. The Marlins scored four runs off deGrom (2-1) in the sixth inning, with three of them unearned.

Marlins rookie starter Trevor Rogers (1-0) gave up two runs on two hits over five innings with two walks and five strikeouts to earn his first career victory in his second career appearance. He also started against the Mets on Tuesday and went four scoreless innings in a no-decision. Monday's game was scheduled to make up for a contest on Thursday when both teams declined to play while recognizing an MLB-wide social justice movement. The Marlins flew from Miami to New York for the one game and will return to play at home Tuesday.

deGrom retired the first eight Miami batters of the game, five on strikeouts, but the Marlins' breakthrough came quickly in the sixth. Trailing 2-0, Miami's Garrett Cooper hit a leadoff home run, his second. After Matt Joyce reached on a fielding error by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Lewin Diaz's one-out RBI double tied the game 2-2 and the Marlins took a 3-2 lead on Miguel Rojas' two-out RBI single. Jorge Alfaro added an RBI double in the inning to make it 4-2.

It was deGrom's fourth consecutive start against the Marlins. The right-hander gave up a combined three earned runs in the prior three and is 1-1 against Miami The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Jeff McNeil doubled to drive in Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith delivered a sacrifice fly to score Brandon Nimmo.

In the sixth, the Mets cut the deficit to 4-3 on a home run by Robinson Cano, his sixth of the season. The Marlins' Brian Anderson made it a two-run lead again at 5-3 in the seventh with his fifth home run of the season. Marlins right-hander Brandon Kintzler earned his seventh save with a scoreless ninth inning. The Mets lost their fourth consecutive game, while the Marlins ended a four-game losing streak.

During the game, the Marlins traded second baseman Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays and acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Diamondbacks. The Mets acquired catcher Robinson Chirinos from the Texas Rangers. With the victory, the Marlins improved to 14-7 on the road this season. They are just 1-8 at home.

--Field Level Media

