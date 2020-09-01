Left Menu
Marlins acquire OF Marte from Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks, in exchange for LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Humberto Mejía and a player to be named later, the team announced Monday. Marte, 31, has a club option for next season on his current contract worth $12.5 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Marte spent eight years with the Pittsburgh Pirates before a January trade sent him to Arizona. With the Diamondbacks, Marte is hitting .311 this season with two homers and 14 RBIs in 33 games. A career .288 hitter, Marte has 110 home runs and 434 RBIs and has stolen more than 30 bases five times. He was a two-time Gold Glove winner and an All-Star in 2016 with the Pirates.

The left-handed Smith, 29, meanwhile has not appeared in a regular-season game since July 25 for undisclosed reasons. Smith has a 15-18 record with a 4.64 ERA in his career with the New York Yankees and Marlins. He has just one appearance this season, a three-inning stint on July 25. Mejia, a 23-year-old right-hander, is a rookie with the Marlins who was called up earlier this year from High-A ball to the majors. He owns an 0-2 record with a 5.40 ERA in three starts this season.

The Diamondbacks fell for the 10th time in the last 11 games on Sunday and appear to be acquiring young pitching prospects for the future. The Marlins started Monday with a 14-15 record, in a tie for second in the NL East with the Philadelphia Phillies. Under current MLB rules, all first- and second-place teams will make the 2020 playoffs. For Miami, its last trip to the postseason came in 2003 when it won the World Series.

