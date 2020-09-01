Left Menu
Cubs acquire OF Maybin from Tigers

The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers for infielder Zack Short prior to Monday's trading deadline. Maybin has played with the Tigers three different times (2007, 2016, 2020). The Cubs owe players to be named to both clubs and will also send cash to the Diamondbacks. --Field Level Media

The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers for infielder Zack Short prior to Monday's trading deadline. Maybin was batting .244 with one homer and two RBIs in 14 games in his first season with Detroit.

The 33-year-old Maybin has a .256 career average with 72 homers, 349 RBIs and 183 stolen bases in 1,135 games over 14 seasons. He is typically sought by clubs because of his speed and defensive prowess. Maybin has played with the Tigers three different times (2007, 2016, 2020). He also has played for the Marlins (2008-10, 2018), San Diego Padres (2011-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Los Angeles Angels (2017), Houston Astros (2017), Seattle Mariners (2018) and New York Yankees (2019).

Short, 25, has a .241 average with 37 homers and 162 RBIs in 371 minor league games from 2016-19. He was a 17th-round selection in the 2016 draft. Chicago also picked up left-handed relievers Josh Osich (1-1, 5.74 ERA in 2020) and Andrew Chafin (1-1, 8.10) in deals with the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. The Cubs owe players to be named to both clubs and will also send cash to the Diamondbacks.

--Field Level Media

