Orioles snap five-game skid with 11-inning win over Jays

Orioles left-hander Keegan Akin, making his third career major league appearance and first start, allowed two unearned runs, three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. The Orioles scored once in the first when Santander doubled and Iglesias singled.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 03:39 IST
Jose Iglesias and Bryan Holaday hit RBI doubles in the top of the 11th and the visiting Baltimore Orioles held on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 at Buffalo Monday afternoon to salvage the final game of a four-game series. Iglesias doubled against Anthony Bass (2-2) to score Anthony Santander, who had been placed at second. Holaday added to the lead with a one-out double as the Orioles ended a five-game losing streak.

Cesar Valdez (1-0) pitched a perfect 10th and allowed Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th. The game ended when Gurriel was thrown out at home by shortstop Iglesias on a relay throw after a hit to right by pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez. The Blue Jays had won the first six games this season between the teams.

Blue Jays right-hander Chase Anderson gave up one run and three hits while striking out eight in five innings. Orioles left-hander Keegan Akin, making his third career major league appearance and first start, allowed two unearned runs, three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

The Orioles scored once in the first when Santander doubled and Iglesias singled. The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Danny Jansen walked with one out and took third on Joe Panik's double. Travis Lakins replaced Akin.

After Lakins struck out Santiago Espinal, he induced a routine grounder to second baseman Hanser Alberto, but Alberto threw the ball over the head of first baseman Renato Nunez for a two-run error. Anderson had retired 12 batters in a now before being replaced by Wilmer Font in the sixth. Font allowed a leadoff single to Alberto and a double to Santander that tied the game at 2.

The Blue Jays threatened in the bottom of the sixth. Gurriel hit his second double of the game with one out and stole third base, but was thrown out at home on Daniel Vogelbach's grounder to second. Ryan Borucki allowed one-out singles to Ryan Mountcastle and Rio Ruiz in the top of the seventh. Thomas Hatch took over to strike out pinch-hitter Mason Williams and got a flyout from Alberto to keep the 2-2 tie intact.

