Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelicans' Ingram named Most Improved Player

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was named the NBA's Most Improved Player on Monday. I was ready for it." Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (57 points, three first-place votes) and Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham (50, two) rounded out the top five.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 05:59 IST
Pelicans' Ingram named Most Improved Player

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was named the NBA's Most Improved Player on Monday. Ingram outdistanced Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo in balloting performed by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Ingram received 42 first-place votes and 326 points. Adebayo (295 points) had 38 first-place votes.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (101 points, 12 first-place votes) was third. Statistics toward consideration for the award were used through March 11, the night the NBA season was suspended after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 prior to a game at Oklahoma City.

Ingram averaged 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists and knocked down 137 3-pointers in 56 games prior to the halt in play. He also was named to his first All-Star Game. Ingram, who turns 23 on Wednesday, was acquired by the Pelicans in the offseason from the Lakers as part of the package that saw Anthony Davis head to Los Angeles. He becomes the first player from New Orleans to ever win the award.

During the presentation of the award, Ingram recalled the blood clotting issues he dealt with that cut his 2018-19 season short with the Lakers. "First I want to say to God be the glory, without him I wouldn't be healthy," Ingram said. "I wouldn't have had the chance to get back on the basketball court. It goes back to last March, me getting injured and being able to get back on the court until September. That was very little time to come into and start preseason and start the regular season. I was ready for it."

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (57 points, three first-place votes) and Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham (50, two) rounded out the top five. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

In Indonesia, coronavirus floods Cisadane River with extra hazard: medical waste

For the residents along Indonesias Cisadane River, the coronavirus has brought not just deadly disease, but also a deluge of medical waste a constant stream of syringes, face masks and hazmat suits floating by.The double threat for those wh...

Lawsuit seeks to block Tennessee abortion reversal law

Abortion rights groups on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging a newly enacted Tennessee law that would require women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure can be reversed. The complaint is the second legal battle target...

Schools, colleges reopen after months of Covid lockdown in England

Hundreds of thousands of children and young people across England are set to resume their classes at schools and colleges from Tuesday after months of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus since March. The Department for Educat...

Andhra govt's unique solution to provide real time updates to kin of hospitalised COVID patients

The Andhra Pradesh government has devised a unique solution to put at the ease relatives of novel coronavirus patients admitted in COVID wards for treatment. According to the new plan, a relative of the patient will get real-time updates ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020