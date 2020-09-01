Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brewers pull out late victory over Pirates

Frazier's one-out single scored Tucker, who led off the fifth with a double, to bring Pittsburgh within 4-3. Hiura led off the bottom of the fifth with his eighth homer, to center, for a 5-3 Milwaukee lead.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 08:57 IST
Brewers pull out late victory over Pirates

Orlando Arcia's two-out, two-strike pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning Monday lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-5 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Tied 5-5, Ben Gamel doubled off Nik Turley (0-1). Two groundouts later, Avisail Garcia was intentionally walked. Chris Stratton came on and gave up Arcia's single to left.

Keston Hiura hit a solo homer, and Eric Sogard and Gamel added RBI singles for Milwaukee. Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run homer, Jose Osuna a two-run single and Adam Frazier an RBI single for the Pirates.

In what appeared to be an opener situation or bullpen start, Brent Suter pitched three innings for the Brewers, allowing two runs and one hit, with one walk and three strikeouts. Devin Williams (3-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams lasted four innings, giving up five runs (three earned) and seven hits, with two walks and six strikeouts. The Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the second. With the bases loaded, Sogard's infield single combined with a throwing error by second baseman Kevin Newman brought two home.

Pittsburgh tied it in the third. Cole Tucker drew a four-pitch, two-out walk, followed by Gonzalez's line drive homer to left, his third. In the third, Christian Yelich led off with an infield single for the Brewers. Hiura was hit by a pitch. After Justin Smoak grounded into a double play, Gamel singled to bring home Yelich for a 3-2 lead.

Milwaukee upped it to 4-2 in the fourth. Narvaez led off with a double. Peterson walked. An out later, Luis Urias hit a grounder that could have been a double play but for Newman's second error, allowing Narvaez to score. Frazier's one-out single scored Tucker, who led off the fifth with a double, to bring Pittsburgh within 4-3.

Hiura led off the bottom of the fifth with his eighth homer, to center, for a 5-3 Milwaukee lead. Pittsburgh tied it in the sixth. Colin Moran walked and went to third on Jacob Stallings' double. An out later, Osuna drove in both with a single to center.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2020: Adam Zampa replaces Kane Richardson in RCB squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB have announced that spinner Adam Zampa will be replacing pacer Kane Richardson in the teams squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020. The franchise announced on Twitter that pacer Kane Richardson...

Facebook threatens to block news distribution in Australia

Facebook threatened to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform in reaction to an Australian measure that could require it to compensate media organisations for its use of their stories. The soci...

Talk of 'fake bubble,' 'bubble in bubble' on US Open's Day 1

For all of the obvious concessions to the coronavirus at the no-fans-allowed U.S. Open - near-empty arenas silence pierced by the occasional clap, sneaker squeak or roaring jet a lack of line judges - the aftereffects of one players positiv...

Maha: Lost 3-yr-old girl reunited with parents within 2 hours

A three-year-old girl, who got separated from her parents here in Maharashtra, was reunited with them within two hours by police, an official said. The girl was brought to Shanti Nagar police station by an 81-year-old man on Sunday after he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020