Brewers pull out late victory over Pirates

Orlando Arcia's two-out, two-strike pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning Monday lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-5 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Tied 5-5, Ben Gamel doubled off Nik Turley (0-1). Two groundouts later, Avisail Garcia was intentionally walked. Chris Stratton came on and gave up Arcia's single to left.

Keston Hiura hit a solo homer, and Eric Sogard and Gamel added RBI singles for Milwaukee. Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run homer, Jose Osuna a two-run single and Adam Frazier an RBI single for the Pirates.

In what appeared to be an opener situation or bullpen start, Brent Suter pitched three innings for the Brewers, allowing two runs and one hit, with one walk and three strikeouts. Devin Williams (3-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams lasted four innings, giving up five runs (three earned) and seven hits, with two walks and six strikeouts. The Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the second. With the bases loaded, Sogard's infield single combined with a throwing error by second baseman Kevin Newman brought two home.

Pittsburgh tied it in the third. Cole Tucker drew a four-pitch, two-out walk, followed by Gonzalez's line drive homer to left, his third. In the third, Christian Yelich led off with an infield single for the Brewers. Hiura was hit by a pitch. After Justin Smoak grounded into a double play, Gamel singled to bring home Yelich for a 3-2 lead.

Milwaukee upped it to 4-2 in the fourth. Narvaez led off with a double. Peterson walked. An out later, Luis Urias hit a grounder that could have been a double play but for Newman's second error, allowing Narvaez to score. Frazier's one-out single scored Tucker, who led off the fifth with a double, to bring Pittsburgh within 4-3.

Hiura led off the bottom of the fifth with his eighth homer, to center, for a 5-3 Milwaukee lead. Pittsburgh tied it in the sixth. Colin Moran walked and went to third on Jacob Stallings' double. An out later, Osuna drove in both with a single to center.

--Field Level Media