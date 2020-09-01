Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Osaka allays injury fears in three-set win over Doi

Japan's Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former U.S. Open champion had to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows. A left hamstring injury had forced Osaka to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open final against Victoria Azarenka and the fourth seed said on Monday she was managing the pain, though her movement did not seem to be affected against Doi.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:58 IST
Tennis-Osaka allays injury fears in three-set win over Doi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former U.S. Open champion had to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows.

A left hamstring injury had forced Osaka to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open final against Victoria Azarenka and the fourth seed said on Monday she was managing the pain, though her movement did not seem to be affected against Doi. "Physically I feel like I could be better. But I can't complain because I won the match," Osaka told reporters.

"The leg felt relatively good. "It was still a little bit sore ... But then during the match, it slowly got a little bit worse. For the most part I'm managing."

The past week saw Osaka, 22, emerge as tennis' torchbearer in protests against racial injustice and she walked out to the court wearing a mask featuring the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police officers who burst into her apartment in March. "Actually, so I have seven (masks)," said Osaka.

"It's quite sad that seven masks aren't enough for all the names. Hopefully I'll get to the final so you can see all of them." Osaka initially pulled out of her semi-finals at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

She reversed her decision after tennis governing bodies suspended the tournament to join the protests. FIRST-ROUND NERVES

With no spectators allowed into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, large sections of seating in the Arthur Ashe Stadium court were covered with 'Black Lives Matter' banners. Osaka, the 2018 champion, started strongly in the opening set as she broke Doi's serve twice without facing a single breakpoint.

But she struggled with her serve in the second and her unforced errors mounted as the 81st-ranked Doi, who lost to Osaka in their only previous meeting in 2016, levelled the match with a second break. Normal service was resumed in the decider, however, as Osaka broke her Fed Cup team mate early before sealing the win with a second break.

"It was very difficult and I kind of expected it because first-round nerves and also she's a tough opponent so I knew there was a chance it would get really long," Osaka said. Next up for Osaka is Camila Giorgi, who beat Alison van Uytvanck 2-6 6-1 7-5.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Irreparable loss for the country: Shah on Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Expressing condolences over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that it is an irreparable loss for the country. The Minister said that Mukherjee had mastery in the art of keeping eve...

Sanofi says Kevzara drug fails as possible COVID-19 treatment

The rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara has failed as a COVID-19 treatment, French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday following a similar flop of a Roche product. Sanofi said Kevzara - which it produces with partner Regeneron - had failed as a ...

Labour Day weekend key for US virus fight, says Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US governments top infectious disease expert, has said that the Labour Day weekend will be key in determining whether the US gets a running start containing the coronavirus this fall. Fauci on Monday said he has a gre...

West Bengal: Rainwater enters houses in Siliguri, leaves streets inundated

Rain water entered residential areas in West Bengals Siliguri on Tuesday night, following heavy rainfall in the region. The roads were flooded with knee-deep water causing problems for commuters who were trying to reach their respective wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020