Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020: Teams no longer required to undergo quarantine while travelling

The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams would not be required to quarantine themselves while travelling for their respective matches, sources within the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:28 IST
IPL 2020: Teams no longer required to undergo quarantine while travelling
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams would not be required to quarantine themselves while travelling for their respective matches, sources within the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday. The schedule of the IPL 2020 is yet to come out, and it was being speculated that teams travelling to Abu Dhabi might be asked to quarantine when travelling to play their matches looking at the sudden spike in COVID cases.

However, sources within the Emirates Cricket Board have confirmed that all necessary permissions for the IPL matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah has been obtained and protocol has been created so that teams can travel to all venues without being asked for quarantine. "We have obtained all necessary permissions for the IPL matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. A protocol has been created by the relevant authorities which will see the teams be able to travel directly to the venues, and return to their hotels, without having to undergo quarantine," sources within the Emirates Cricket Board confirmed to ANI.

"The teams will remain in their bio bubbles as per BCCI protocols. Those coming from outside may have to undergo quarantine but those who are already there in their hotels need not worry over the travel for matches," it added. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The initial part of the tournament would be played without fans, and all the teams would be staying in a bio-secure bubble as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

Shri Rajiv Kumar today assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner EC of India. Sh Kumar joins the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Shri Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Shri Sushil Chandra.Born on 19th...

Want people to believe I can headline a film, says Shriya Pilgaonkar

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar says she is craving for an opportunity to carry a film on her shoulders and be trusted with her capabilities. Daughter of veteran actors Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shriya Pilgaonkar began her acting journey wit...

Iran's Khamenei: UAE "disgraced forever" by Israel deal

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel, Irans top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday. Of course, the UAEs betrayal wil...

Sharad Pawar visits Thackeray's house, offers prayers to Lord Ganesha

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar along with his family on Tuesday visited the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha a day before the Ganesh Visarjan immersion.This year, Ganesh Chaturthi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020