Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB announces resumption of cricket activities after COVID-forced break

"With players' health and safety at the heart, the board has announced the soft reopening of the National High Performance Centre by allowing only the current Pakistan cricketers to have the first use of the facilities and also gave a go-ahead to recommencement of recreational cricket with strict adherence to government-issued protocols," the PCB said in a statement. The Board said all facilities at the NHPC, situated in Lahore, will be made available to the elite players to help them prepare for the upcoming season beginning on September 30.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:08 IST
PCB announces resumption of cricket activities after COVID-forced break

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said it is set to resume cricket activities in the country and allowed the reopening of its National High Performance Centre (NHPC) for elite players, shut since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, the PCB also said that recreational cricket can also commence with strict adherence to government-issued protocols.

All recreational cricket activities were suspended in the country on March 17 following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. "With players' health and safety at the heart, the board has announced the soft reopening of the National High Performance Centre by allowing only the current Pakistan cricketers to have the first use of the facilities and also gave a go-ahead to recommencement of recreational cricket with strict adherence to government-issued protocols," the PCB said in a statement.

The Board said all facilities at the NHPC, situated in Lahore, will be made available to the elite players to help them prepare for the upcoming season beginning on September 30. "The procedures for the use of the NHPC facilities have been prepared following careful deliberations with the PCB's Medical and Sports Sciences department to provide safe and secure environment to elite players to help them prepare for the upcoming cricket season, which begins on 30 September.

"In the next phase, the PCB will announce protocols under which the domestic cricket competitions will be held," it said. The Board also said "players will not be allowed to use saliva during net practice" and "have to wear masks while arriving at the NHPC and undergo mandatory temperature checks at the entrance." "The players will be required to walk through disinfection gates and train at their designated areas only. "It was important that we produced these protocols so that our elite players can prepare for the upcoming season in the best possible and safest environment," PCB Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan said. "This is an unprecedented situation which continues to evolve. We are committed to monitoring the situation, while broadening our scope and opening doors for more players on the circuit as we move ahead." Nadeem also stressed on the need to follow COVID-19 protocols.

"We don't control recreational cricket but as the game's governing body in Pakistan, we can request all organisers to ensure that their participants are strictly adhering to the government issued Covid-19 protocols. "This is in their best interest as well as their close ones and cricket. Sport is a healthy activity and it needs to stay that way," he said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pierce Brosnan to star in 'The Last Rifleman'

Actor Pierce Brosnan is all set to star in Terry Loanes next directorial project The Last Rifleman. According to Variety, the forthcoming movie revolves around the story of a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland.Th...

Three held with 19 kg elephant tusks in Odisha's Keonjhar

Three persons were arrested with over 19 kg elephant tusks here in Keonjhar on Monday, a forest official said. After receiving information about the trading of elephant tusks yesterday, the forest formed five teams to investigate the matter...

Children in Wuhan return to school

Children returned to school Tuesday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic that underwent months of lockdown but which has not seen new cases of local transmission for weeks. State media rep...

Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 40,000-mark

Nepals coronavirus tally crossed 40,000 on Tuesday with 1,069 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said. The country has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020