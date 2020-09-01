Left Menu
Washington Football Team honors Gibbs, Taylor

"The renaming of these streets along with all of the changes being made to our stadium are just part of our long-term goal of improving every element of the Washington Football Team, both off and on the field." The Inova Sports Performance Center, in Ashburn, Va., will have the new address of 21300 Coach Gibbs Drive. "It is an amazing honor to have the organization's mailing address carry my name," Gibbs said in a statement.

Washington Football Team honors Gibbs, Taylor
Two streets near FedExField are being renamed after Washington Football Team fan favorites Joe Gibbs and Sean Taylor. The team announced Tuesday that the main street leading to one entrance of FedExField in Landover, Md., is to be deemed Sean Taylor Road, and the mailing address for the team's facility will now be Coach Gibbs Drive.

"As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, it's imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base. There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs," said Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder. "The renaming of these streets along with all of the changes being made to our stadium are just part of our long-term goal of improving every element of the Washington Football Team, both off and on the field." The Inova Sports Performance Center, in Ashburn, Va., will have the new address of 21300 Coach Gibbs Drive.

"It is an amazing honor to have the organization's mailing address carry my name," Gibbs said in a statement. "My time with the team was marked by the strength and courage of our players and assistant coaches, both of whom deserve so much of the credit for the franchise winning three Super Bowl titles." The late Taylor was a first-round pick in 2004 and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He was murdered at age 24 in 2007.

