Reports: Chiefs' Reid, Veach agree to 6-year extensions

Kansas City recently signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a mammoth 10-year contract extension and locked up five-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and standout defensive lineman Chris Jones to separate four-year deals.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach agreed to terms on six-year contract extensions through the 2025 season, multiple media outlets reported. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The reported deals are the latest for a Chiefs team that is looking to build a dynasty. Kansas City recently signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a mammoth 10-year contract extension and locked up five-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and standout defensive lineman Chris Jones to separate four-year deals. Reid and Veach both joined the Chiefs in 2013, with the former serving in his role as head coach while the latter started as a scout before being promoted to general manager in 2017.

Reid, 62, owns a 77-35 coaching record with the Chiefs after posting a 130-93-1 mark during 14 seasons at the helm of the Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2012). Veach, 42, is credited with identifying breakout ability of Mahomes prior to selecting him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs have made the postseason in six of seven years since their arrival, including winning the AFC West in four straight seasons. Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years and second in franchise history after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February. --Field Level Media

