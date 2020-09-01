Have recovered well, will be in action soon: Deepak Chahar
I have recovered well and hopefully will be in action soon," he said in a video posted on CSK's Twitter handle which had the India T20 specialist doing some lower body weight training. Thirteen members of the CSK contingent including Chahar and another player have been tested positive for the virus.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:18 IST
Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Tuesday said he has "recovered well and hopes to be in action soon". Chahar shared his health status from his hotel room in Dubai. "Thank you so much for your lovely wishes and prayers. I have recovered well and hopefully will be in action soon," he said in a video posted on CSK's Twitter handle which had the India T20 specialist doing some lower body weight training.
Thirteen members of the CSK contingent including Chahar and another player have been tested positive for the virus. They are all are in isolation. All others have tested negative in their first test and if they get another negative report on Thursday and can start training from the next day. The development has forced them the team to stay indoors after completing the first six days in quarantine. Suresh Raina's sudden pullout from the IPL due to personal reasons is also a setback for MS Dhoni-led CSK.
- READ MORE ON:
- Deepak Chahar
- Chennai Super Kings
- Dubai
- IPL
- Suresh Raina
ALSO READ
Chennai Super Kings CEO issues new statement: All contingent members negative for COVID-19 except the original 13 who tested positive.
All 13 members of Chennai Super Kings contingent have tested negative for COVID-19: CSK CEO K S Viswanathan tells PTI.
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons.