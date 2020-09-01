Left Menu
Bucs sign Succop, waive fellow K Fry

Succop spent the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, converting 117 of 140 field-goal attempts (83.6 percent) and 178 of 188 extra-point tries (94.7 percent) in 86 games.

Bucs sign Succop, waive fellow K Fry
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' kicking carousel took another turn on Tuesday morning. The Buccaneers signed Ryan Succop and waived Elliott Fry. Succop was on the field with the team when practice began Tuesday.

Succop spent the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, converting 117 of 140 field-goal attempts (83.6 percent) and 178 of 188 extra-point tries (94.7 percent) in 86 games. The 33-year-old Succop, who played his first five NFL seasons with the Kansas Chief Chiefs, is expected to challenge last season's starter Matt Gay.

"It's always a competition when there (are) two guys fighting for a job," Arians said Tuesday. "Ryan's got a really good resume -- he was injured, (now) he's healthy. I think he (had) the consecutive (made) kick record there for a while. It will be a competition for the next few days." Succop has made 236 of 287 field-goal attempts (82.2 percent) and 338 of 348 extra-point tries (97.1 percent) in 166 career games with the Chiefs (2009-13) and Titans (2014-19).

Fry was let go after he misfired on a pair of kicks, including an extra point, during Friday's scrimmage. "We can't miss extra points," Arians said Sunday. "We can't give away the easy points. Kicks inside the 30-yard line should be automatic.

"If you can hit a 56-yarder, that's great. But when we drive the ball down to the 10 and miss a field goal, there's nothing that tears a team more apart on offense than just, 'Hey, we just took the ball down the field. We didn't get any points.' So, the 'gimmes' -- who's the most consistent? If you can do that and still kick 56, 57, now you're All-Pro." Gay, 26, made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts -- including 5 of 8 tries from 50-plus yards -- last season. He also converted 43 of 48 extra-point tries.

Fry was part of a kicking competition with the Chicago Bears last summer before losing out to Eddy Pineiro.

