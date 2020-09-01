Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vinesh Phogat recovers from COVID-19, to remain under isolation as precautionary measure

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has announced that her second test for coronavirus returned negative.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:13 IST
Vinesh Phogat recovers from COVID-19, to remain under isolation as precautionary measure
Vinesh Phogat (Photo/ Vinesh Phogat Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has announced that her second test for coronavirus returned negative. However, she will remain under isolation as a precautionary measure.

"I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday and am happy to report that I have received a negative result. While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure. A big thank you to everyone for your prayers," Phogat tweeted. On August 28, Phogat had announced that she had contracted coronavirus and as a result, she had to miss the National Sports Awards 2020 virtual event. Phogat won the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

"Really sad about missing the awards ceremony on National Sports Day today. Heartiest congratulations to all the awardees. I would like to profusely thank the Government of India and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs for finding me worthy of this prestigious recognition! Jai Hind," Phogat tweeted on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday virtually conferred the National Sports and Adventure Award 2020.

Kovind presented Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar. A record 74 athletes of the country were honoured on hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand's 115th birth anniversary. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Court blocks release of Trump tax returns amid latest appeal

A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a New York prosecutor from obtaining Donald Trumps tax returns while the presidents lawyers continue to fight a subpoena seeking the records. The three-judge panel ruled after hearing brief argumen...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers sanctions on Belarusians for election fraud, violence against protesters

The United States is considering imposing sanctions on seven Belarusians it believes were involved in falsifying the results of the Aug. 9 election and in violence against peaceful protesters, a senior State Department official said on Tues...

Wanting to social distance, biking surges in North America's largest city

Cycling is undergoing a renaissance in the congested Mexican capital, North Americas largest metropolis, and home to over 20 million, as residents seek to social distance and avoid public transportation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic...

Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election

Facebook said Tuesday that it removed a small network of accounts and pages linked to Russias Internet Research Agency, the troll factory that has used social media accounts to sow political discord in the U.S. since the 2016 presidential e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020