Kings F Wagner signs three-year contract

Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner signed a three-year, $3.4 million contract, the team announced Tuesday. Wagner, who was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the fall, recorded a team-leading 145 hits to go along with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 65 games last season.

The 23-year-old Wagner has 287 hits and 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 127 career games since being selected by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. --Field Level Media