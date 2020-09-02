Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Reuters | New York | Updated: 02-09-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 01:20 IST
Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4) 1515 THIEM ADVANCES AS MUNAR RETIRES HURT

Second seed Dominic Thiem progressed to the second round after Spain's Jaume Munar retired hurt when trailing 7-6(6) 6-3. The Austrian will next meet Sumit Nagal, who became the first Indian men's singles player in seven years to make it past the first round of a Grand Slam.

1500 ZHANG DUMPED OUT BY UNHERALDED BONAVENTURE China's 25th seeded Zhang Shuai has crashed out of the opening round after suffering a shock 4-6 6-3 6-2 defeat by Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure.

U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday 1350 MERTENS, ANISIMOVA SAIL THROUGH

Belgium's 16th seeded Elise Mertens converted all her four break point opportunities in a clinical display to beat German Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-2. American Amanda Anisimova, who reached the French Open semi-finals last year, also eased into the second round with a 7-5 7-5 win over Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.

1241 MUGURUZA FIGHTS BACK TO WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza, playing her first match since February, beat Japan's Nao Hibino 6-4 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Muguruza started slow but came back from 1-4 down in the opening set, winning seven consecutive games before Hibino got back on the scoreboard. The Japanese saved a match point at 5-3 before Muguruza served out the match. 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began at an overcast Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F). Rain delayed matches on the outer courts and is expected to return later in the day. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)

