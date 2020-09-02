Left Menu
Cubs 3B Bryant to return to lineup vs. Pirates

A career .282 hitter, Bryant has 140 career home runs and 407 RBIs in six seasons, all with the Cubs. Souza, 31, has been on the injured list since Aug. 18 with a right hamstring strain.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 01:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@cachorros)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates, manager David Ross said on 670 The Score radio. Ross also said that outfielder Steven Souza Jr. will be activated from the injured list.

Bryant, 28, has been sidelined since Aug. 17 after injuring his left wrist and ring finger while diving for a ball in left field. He was placed on the injured list five days later. The former National League MVP and three-time All-Star is batting just .177 this season with two home runs and four RBIs in 16 games. A career .282 hitter, Bryant has 140 career home runs and 407 RBIs in six seasons, all with the Cubs.

Souza, 31, has been on the injured list since Aug. 18 with a right hamstring strain. He is hitting .190 with one home run and five RBIs in nine games this season.

