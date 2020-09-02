Soccer-Striker Harder signs for WSL champions Chelsea

Left Menu
The 27-year-old, who netted 103 goals in 113 games for beaten Champions League finalists Wolfsburg in a trophy-laden three-year spell in Germany, joins a Chelsea side bristling with attacking talents such as Australia's Sam Kerr and the English duo of Bethany England and Fran Kirby. "I’m excited to just play for such a big club, to play with so many amazing players and to also be playing in the league.

Women's Super League champions Chelsea signed Denmark international Pernille Harder from VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday for a fee reported by British media to be around 300,000 pounds ($401,460), a record for the women's game. The 27-year-old, who netted 103 goals in 113 games for beaten Champions League finalists Wolfsburg in a trophy-laden three-year spell in Germany, joins a Chelsea side bristling with attacking talents such as Australia's Sam Kerr and the English duo of Bethany England and Fran Kirby.

"I’m excited to just play for such a big club, to play with so many amazing players and to also be playing in the league. The English league, it’s so exciting at the moment and I’m really looking forward to it," Harder told Chelsea's website (www.chelseafc.com). Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: "She is a fantastic team player who wants to take her game to the next level. She chose Chelsea as the club that can push her to that level. She can play for any team in the world, but she chose us."

Chelsea kick off their title defence away to Manchester United on Sunday. Harder's last game for Wolfsburg was a 3-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League final on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

