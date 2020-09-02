Left Menu
1241 MUGURUZA FIGHTS BACK TO WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza, playing her first match since February, beat Japan's Nao Hibino 6-4 6-4 to advance to the second round.

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4) 1910 SERENA SWEEPS PAST AHN

Six-times champion Serena Williams began her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a 7-5 6-3 victory over fellow American Kristie Ahn. "I was really happy with how I fought for every point. I just needed to get my Serena-focus back," Williams said.

1900 KEYS PROVES TOO STRONG FOR BABOS Seventh seed Madison Keys, who finished runner-up in front of her home fans at Flushing Meadows in 2017, booked her spot in the second round with a 6-1 6-1 victory over Hungarian Timea Babos.

1655 MURRAY BATTLES BACK TO BEAT NISHIOKA Andy Murray battled back from two sets down to beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 6-4 and reach the second round.

"At the beginning, I was so apprehensive of playing a long match... but when I went two sets down I had to put the after-burners on," said the Briton, on what is his first appearance at a major since the 2019 Australian Open. 1650 KENIN CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND

Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, the only reigning Grand Slam champion in the women's draw, eased past Belgian Yanina Wickmayer with a routine 6-2 6-2 victory. The American second seed sent down 33 winners and five aces in the one-sided contest.

1635 RUSSIAN DUO MARCH INTO ROUND TWO Russian Andrey Rublev, seeded 10th, made light work of Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in a 6-4 6-4 6-3 victory.

Meanwhile, Rublev's compatriot Karen Khachanov rallied from two sets down to beat Italian Jannik Sinner 3-6 6-7(7) 6-2 6-0 7-6(4). 1600 KONTA OVERPOWERS WATSON IN BATTLE OF BRITS

Ninth seed Johanna Konta saved six set points in the first set against fellow Briton Heather Watson before pulling away to a 7-6(7) 6-1 victory. 1515 THIEM ADVANCES AS MUNAR RETIRES HURT

Second seed Dominic Thiem progressed to the second round after Spain's Jaume Munar retired hurt when trailing 7-6(6) 6-3. The Austrian will next meet Sumit Nagal, who became the first Indian men's singles player in seven years to make it past the first round of a Grand Slam.

1500 ZHANG DUMPED OUT BY UNHERALDED BONAVENTURE China's 25th seeded Zhang Shuai has crashed out of the opening round after suffering a shock 4-6 6-3 6-2 defeat by Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure.

1350 MERTENS, ANISIMOVA SAIL THROUGH Belgium's 16th seeded Elise Mertens converted all her four break point opportunities in a clinical display to beat German Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-2.

American Amanda Anisimova, who reached the French Open semi-finals last year, also eased into the second round with a 7-5 7-5 win over Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova. 1241 MUGURUZA FIGHTS BACK TO WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS

Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza, playing her first match since February, beat Japan's Nao Hibino 6-4 6-4 to advance to the second round. Muguruza started slow but came back from 1-4 down in the opening set, winning seven consecutive games before Hibino got back on the scoreboard. The Japanese saved a match point at 5-3 before Muguruza served out the match.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK Play began at an overcast Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4F). Rain delayed matches on the outer courts and is expected to return later in the day. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)

