Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ozuna goes deep, deeper, deepest as Braves rout Red Sox

Marcell Ozuna hit three long home runs and rookie right-hander Ian Anderson pitched six strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:29 IST
Ozuna goes deep, deeper, deepest as Braves rout Red Sox

Marcell Ozuna hit three long home runs and rookie right-hander Ian Anderson pitched six strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Ozuna was 3-for-5 with six RBIs. He tallied the first three-homer game of his career -- and the first ever by a National League player at Fenway Park -- and recorded his second multi-homer game of the season. The last Brave with a three-homer game was Matt Kemp in 2017 against Milwaukee.

Ozuna, who has 11 home runs, hit a 401-foot two-run homer, a 441-foot solo shot over the Green Monster, and a booming 437-foot three-run homer to dead center. The second homer was the 1,000th hit of his career. Anderson (2-0) made his major league debut last week by beating the New York Yankees and followed it by beating the Red Sox, the team he idolized while growing up.

Anderson joined Cleveland's Luis Tiant (1964) as the only other major leaguer to open their career with wins over the Yankees and Red Sox in their first two starts. Anderson pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits, one walk and eight strikeouts. Anderson joined Cleveland's Luis Tiant (1964) as the only other major leaguer to open their career with wins over the Yankees and Red Sox in their first two starts.

The victory ensured the Braves of their first series win against the Red Sox since 2004. Boston starter Ryan Weber pitched four innings in his first start since Aug. 7. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two. Robert Stock (0-1), the third pitcher used, took the loss.

The Braves wasted little time taking the lead when Ozuna launched a two-run homer in the first inning. The Red Sox tied the score at 2-2 in the third inning thanks to RBI singles by Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers.

The Braves took the lead in the sixth inning by getting a pair of runs off Stock. Austin Riley drove in the go-ahead run with a sharp single, and Ender Inciarte got the second run home by beating out an infield single. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman singled in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 8,01,282, while 29,01,908 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry.

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 8,01,282, while 29,01,908 people have recovered so far Union Health ministry....

Australia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps op...

Improve Communication and Leadership Skills Online with Toastmasters

District 98s New Initiative Beyond Toastmasters Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The pandemic has impelled a shift in the way people used to work and learn. With the majority working from home, it has become critical to acquire skill set...

U.S. Senator Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Democratic primary

U.S. Senator Ed Markey on Tuesday defeated Representative Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusetts Democratic primary, positioning himself to win another six-year term on Nov. 3 and a platform for a progressive agenda in 2021. With his unsucces...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020