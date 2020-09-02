CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors register wins

Left Menu
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders won their respective matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) here at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Tarouba | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:38 IST
CPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders won their respective matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) here at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (local time). Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Barbados Tridents by eight wickets while Trinbago Knight Riders outclassed Jamaica Tallawahs by 19 runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders are at the top of the table with 14 points from seven matches while Warriors are at the third place with eight points from eight matches. Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents are at the fifth and sixth positions respectively in the CPL standings.

In the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents, the latter for bundled out for just 92 after opting to bat first. Mitchell Santner top-scored for Barbados as he played a knock of 36 runs while Naveen-ul-Haq scalped four wickets for the Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors chased down the total with 20 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 51 and 18 respectively.

On the other hand, in the match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs, the former put up a score of 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs. For Trinbago Knight Riders, Colin Munro played a knock of 65 while Kieron Pollard registered 33 runs from 16 balls to take the side's total past the 180-run mark.

Chasing 185, Jamaica got off to a bad start as the side Chadwick Bolton (0) and Jermaine Blackwood (12) by the second over of the innings. Glenn Phillips (41) and Nkrumah Bonner (26) retrieved the innings for the Tallawahs, but the asking run-rate was proving too much for the side and as a result, Tallawahs kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Andre Russell (50*) and Carlos Brathwaite (21*) tried their best to bring Jamaica in the match, but the asking run-rate proved too much, and as a result, Trinbago walked away with a 19-run win. Brief Scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 184/4 (Colin Munro 65, Kieron Pollard 33, Carlos Brathwaite 2-36) defeat Jamaica Tallawahs 165/6 (Andre Russell 50*, Glenn Phillips 41, Fawad Ahmed 2-23) by 19 runs.

Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 93/2 (Brandon King 51*, Nicholas Pooran 18*, Hayden Walsh 1-9) defeat Barbados Tridents 92/10 (Mitchell Santner 36, Rashid Khan 19, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-14) by eight wickets. (ANI)

