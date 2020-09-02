Gary Stead reappointed as New Zealand coach for three years

Gary Stead on Wednesday was reappointed as the head coach of the New Zealand men's cricket team for another three years. Stead was initially appointed as the coach of the side in 2018 following the resignation of Mike Hesson.

He will now continue as head coach in all three formats of the game up until the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, slated to be held in India. "It's an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed. I think this group of players is growing as a team; there's an exciting schedule ahead of us and I know everyone is feeling very optimistic about our chances in all three formats," Head said in an official release.

"I'm very appreciative of the backing I've enjoyed from the players, the support staff, and NZC and hope I can repay that confidence by helping the BLACKCAPS achieve their goals and objectives over the next three years," he added. Under Stead, New Zealand witnessed a quality run as the side was undefeated in Test cricket apart from last summer's tour to Australia. The BlackCaps also managed to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup final - against England at Lord's last year.

The side is currently in second place on the ICC Test Rankings (behind Australia). New Zealand is ranked number three in ODI cricket, and number six in T20Is. New Zealand is slated to face West Indies and Pakistan in home Test series this year so there is an opportunity for the side to improve their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, scheduled for June next year.

"What was immediately clear was that Gary had overseen a particularly successful chapter in New Zealand cricket history, during which time his team had been very strong in the Test and ODI formats," NZC chief executive David White said. "Winning an away Test series against Pakistan and a Test in Sri Lanka was a tremendous effort, as were the home Test series wins against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England and India," he concluded.

New Zealand had won the two-match Test series 2-0 against India earlier this year, and the side also managed to outclass the Men in Blue 3-0 in the ODI series. The BlackCaps, however, had lost the five-match T20I series 0-5 against India. (ANI)