BCCI adds CRED to its list of official IPL partners
The BCCI on Wednesday announced CRED, a credit card payment platform, as its official partner for three seasons of the Indian Premier League. The 13th edition is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10. "We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022," said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel in a release.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:29 IST
The BCCI on Wednesday announced CRED, a credit card payment platform, as its official partner for three seasons of the Indian Premier League. The 13th edition is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.
"We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022," said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel in a release. The partnership will run through till the 2022 season.
The BCCI had earlier announced Bengaluru-based edu-tech firm 'Unacademy' as an official partner, besides naming fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year's IPL title sponsor, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Premier League
- BCCI
- Brijesh Patel
- UAE
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Saw his acumen standing in slips and told BCCI that he is the next captain: Tendulkar
IPL title rights: BCCI likely to ask Dream11 to revisit bids for 2021 and 2022
CAIT writes to BCCI opposing IPL title sponsor
Dream11 to be IPL title sponsor for 2020; BCCI rejects their 2021 and 2022 bid
Aditya Verma urges BCCI to consider board member for ICC top post