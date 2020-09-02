Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tempers may flare as Yankees, Rays end season series

The Yankees won Tuesday on a two-run double by Gio Urshela and two homers by DJ LeMahieu, but the real action occurred after Aroldis Chapman struck out pinch hitter Mike Brosseau. Chapman's first pitch to Brosseau with two outs in the ninth inning whizzed past Brosseau's head, and umpires met before issuing warnings to both benches in the latest incident between the intense rivals.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:52 IST
Tempers may flare as Yankees, Rays end season series
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

After six frustrating experiences, the New York Yankees finally own a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. However, seeing his team lose to the Yankees is not what infuriated Rays manager Kevin Cash on Tuesday, and it is possible there could be another dustup Wednesday night when the American League East rivals conclude their season series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays (25-12) lead the season series 7-2. The Yankees (20-14) won the first game of a doubleheader Aug. 8 in Tampa Bay and went winless against the Rays until getting a 5-3 win on Tuesday. The Yankees won Tuesday on a two-run double by Gio Urshela and two homers by DJ LeMahieu, but the real action occurred after Aroldis Chapman struck out pinch hitter Mike Brosseau.

Chapman's first pitch to Brosseau with two outs in the ninth inning whizzed past Brosseau's head, and umpires met before issuing warnings to both benches in the latest incident between the intense rivals. Chapman struck out Brosseau to end it, and Brosseau began walking toward the visiting dugout before turning back to exchange words with someone on the Yankees. The dugouts and benches emptied and players gathered near home plate, but they mostly kept their distance before dispersing to their respective clubhouses.

"I get it they don't like being thrown up and in, but enough's enough," Cash said. "We're talking about a 100 mph fastball over a young man's head. It makes no sense." The fiery words were uttered after Chapman got his first save while making his third appearance. He did not make his season debut until Aug. 17 because he was recovering from the coronavirus.

While Cash did not outright say there would be some retaliation, the Yankees are hopeful there won't be but also appear ready for it. They enter the finale 3 1/2 games behind the Rays, who are 19-4 in their last 23 games. "He's still not as sharp as he's going to be," New York reliever Zack Britton said of Chapman. "What they decide to do is on them and we'll see how it transpires, but I would hope nothing would go further than what it did today."

LeMahieu said, "It sounds like they're going to try and throw at us tomorrow. We'll be ready." This season, the Rays have been hit five times by the Yankees, and Tampa Bay pitchers have hit New York batters three times so far.

"We beat them time and time again, and maybe that frustrates them, I don't know," Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier said. "We like to think that is the reason. It's easy to get mad over certain things like that, so that's my opinion." If the Rays opt for retaliation early in the game, they will be doing it with Charlie Morton, who will be limited to about 40 to 50 pitches after missing three weeks with right shoulder inflammation.

Before getting hurt, Morton was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four starts. He last pitched Aug. 9 against the Yankees, when he exited after pitching two innings. Morton's high ERA is mostly based on his season debut, when he allowed six runs in four innings in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 24. In his next two starts before getting hurt, he gave up three runs in 10 2/3 innings.

Morton threw 93 pitches in the start before he got hurt on Aug. 4 against the Boston Red Sox, though his return likely will feature significantly fewer pitches. Morton is 4-2 with a 3.99 ERA in nine career starts against the Yankees.

Jordan Montgomery, who starts for the Yankees, is 2-1 with a 4.44 ERA in five starts this year. He last pitched Friday and took a no-decision after allowing two earned runs on five hits in five-plus innings of a 6-4 loss to the New York Mets. Montgomery is 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA in five career starts against Tampa Bay.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

10 people die in rain-related incidents in northwest Pakistan

The flooding in rivers and water channels caused due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan has killed ten people, injured 20 others, and damaged nearly 50 houses, an official said on Wednesday. People in the affected areas have been ale...

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his companys luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed deale...

Hong Kong stocks fall as energy, financial firms retreat

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by energy and financial firms. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 64.76 points or 0.26 at 25,120.09. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.12 to 10,000.96. Th...

British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery

London-listed shares rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as a surge in house prices to record highs powered stocks of homebuilders, while Rolls-Royce jumped to the top of the FTSE 100.The blue-chip index and the mid-cap FT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020