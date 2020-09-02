ISL: Experienced Brazilian striker Marcelinho joins Odisha FC

Left Menu
Brazilian striker Marcelo Leite Pereira, popularly known as Marcelinho has signed a one-year contract with Odisha FC ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:41 IST
Brazilian striker Marcelinho. Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian striker Marcelo Leite Pereira, popularly known as Marcelinho has signed a one-year contract with Odisha FC ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 32-year-old has a vast experience of playing in various leagues around the world including the ISL. He was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season with Delhi Dynamos as he scored 10 goals in 15 appearances and also guided the team into the playoffs.

Marcelinho then played for FC Pune City (2017-19) and Hyderabad FC (2019-20) and was the third-highest goal-scorer in the ISL with a cumulative figure of 31 goals and 18 assists in 63 matches so far. "I am very motivated for the challenge. I really want to do well with my new team, new coach and the wonderful fans of Odisha FC. I hope that we have an amazing season ahead and I can't wait for this," Marcelinho said in a statement.

After starting his professional career with Atletico Madrid B, the Rio de Janeiro-born playmaker has played club football for various other teams in the UAE, Greece, Spain, Italy and his home country Brazil. Welcoming Marcelinho to the club, head coach Stuart Baxter stated, "With good experience of Indian football and a record that is admired by many, Marcelinho represents a good signing on all fronts."

The seventh edition of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. Odisha FC will be playing all the home games of this season's ISL at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

