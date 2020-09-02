Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sindhu withdraws from Uber Cup due to 'personal reasons', doubtful for Denmark Open

If she can complete her personal work then she will play one." Sindhu had resumed training last month under the supervision of Korean coach Park Tae-Sang after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) allowed the national camp for eight Olympic hopefuls following approval from the Telangana government on August 1. Besides Sindhu, world championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, former world no.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:21 IST
Sindhu withdraws from Uber Cup due to 'personal reasons', doubtful for Denmark Open

World champion P V Sindhu has pulled out of next month's Thomas and Uber Cup Finals due to "personal reasons" and could also miss the subsequent Super 750 tournaments in Denmark. The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, scheduled to be held from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark is the first tournament in the revised calender, which was launched by the sport's governing body BWF last week.

"Sindhu will not be able to participate in the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals due to some personal reasons," the Olympic silver-medallist's father P V Ramana told PTI. "She has some personal work, so unfortunately she will have to skip the event. We have informed the Badminton Association of India about her decision," he added.

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will be followed by the Denmark Open I (October 13-18) and Denmark Masters (October 20-25). An Olympic hopeful, Sindhu, who has been training at the national badminton camp in Hyderabad, had been planning to participate in the prestigious tournament.

Asked if she would be participating in the two 750 events in Denmark, Ramana said: "Actually that is also (in doubt) ... I mean the entries have been sent for both the events, but it depends on her personal work if she would be able to play both or not. "She may have to skip one tournament in Denmark. If she can complete her personal work then she will play one." Sindhu had resumed training last month under the supervision of Korean coach Park Tae-Sang after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) allowed the national camp for eight Olympic hopefuls following approval from the Telangana government on August 1.

Besides Sindhu, world championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and women's doubles player N Sikki Reddy are the only ones currently training at the SAI-Pullela Gopichand Academy. Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is at his home in Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh, while his men's doubles partner Chirag Shetty is lodged in Mumbai.

Ashwini Ponnappa has preferred to stay in Bangalore and train at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence. London Olympics bronze medallist and former world no. 1 Saina Nehwal has still not joined the national camp and is training at a separate facility with husband Parupalli Kashyap and a few others, who are not part of the camp.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Jeweller stabbed to death during robbery bid in Margao

A jewellery shop owner was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight by two men during a robbery attempt at his store in Margao city of South Goa on Wednesday, police said. Swapnil Walke was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants wh...

Amit Shah pays tributes to Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on Jayanti

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to venerable Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on his Jayanti today. In a tweet, Shri Amit Shah said, As a social reformer, spiritual leader and strong advocate of equality brotherhood, he played...

Pope all smiles at first public audience in 6 months, appeals for Lebanon

Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in public for the first time in six months on Wednesday, smiling and chatting as he re-emerged from the constraints of the coronavius lockdown. The audience, at which the pope announced a day of...

Potential for further research on Tamil Brahmi, Vattaezhuthu inscriptions

Madurai, with its proximity to the ancient archaeological excavation site of Keeladi in nearby Sivaganga, holds the potential for further research on the Tamil Brahmi and Vattaezhuthu inscriptions, a senior archaeological officer has said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020