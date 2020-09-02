4-month men's national rowing camp to start in Pune from Oct 1

With an eye on the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in 2021, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned the national rowing camp for the men's team from October 1 onwards. 12 men rowers will attend the 4-month camp that will continue till January 31 which will be held at Army Rowing Node, Pune. The names of rowers approved for the camp are:

Men's Singles Sculls (M1x) Sawarn Singh

Sukhmeet Singh Bittu Singh

Jakar Singh Roopendra Singh

Parminder Singh Dattu Baban Bhokanal

Lightweight Men's Doubles Sculls (LM2x) Rohit Kumar

Bhagwan Singh Arvind Singh

Arjun Lal Jat Sunil Attri

This decision to commence the camp has been taken to ensure that athletes who can still qualify for the Olympics, can begin training. The athletes, coaches and support staff joining Army Rowing Node, Pune will be given SAI's mandatory Covid-19 test upon arrival at the camp and resume training after a 14-day quarantine. The Covid-19 guidelines of the Government of India, state government and the SAI SOP will be adhered to strictly. (ANI)