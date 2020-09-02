Mumbai Indians signs James Pattinson as replacement to Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed on Australia speedster James Pattinson as replacement for Lasith Malinga for the 13th edition of the IPL. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an MI release. Pattinson will join the MI unit currently based in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Owner Akash Ambani welcomed Pattinson on board and extended all support to Malinga. "James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand especially for the conditions we will play in this season in UAE. Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI's strength. "There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith's cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith's need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time. Mumbai Indians is founded on the values of 'One Family' and for us the members of our squad and their wellbeing will always hold utmost importance." (ANI)