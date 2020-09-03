Left Menu
Brady, Bucs won't play before home fans to start season

The arrival of Brady and his former New England Patriots teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, have Bucs fans envisioning another Super Bowl appearance of their own. If that happens, the Buccaneers would be the first team to play in the championship game on their home turf.

Fans in Tampa Bay will have to wait to see Tom Brady in person on their home field. The Buccaneers became the 26th NFL franchise on Wednesday to announce that they will not have fans in the stands when the home season opens because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bucs have ruled out a crowd for the first two games at Raymond James Stadium: Sept. 20 against the Carolina Panthers and Oct. 4 when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team said it is targeting the Oct. 18 game against the Green Bay Packers for the return of some fans. The 2020 season is a highly anticipated one in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers will unveil an offense led by Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner. The arrival of Brady and his former New England Patriots teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, have Bucs fans envisioning another Super Bowl appearance of their own.

If that happens, the Buccaneers would be the first team to play in the championship game on their home turf. Super Bowl LV is scheduled to be played Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs have one Super Bowl victory in their history. They beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego in 2003. Jon Gruden, now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, led Tampa Bay to the championship.

