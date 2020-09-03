Cardinals put OF Fowler on IL

Left Menu
The switch-hitting outfielder reached base safely in 19 of his 23 games while co-leading the Cardinals in home runs and ranking second in RBIs. Kaminsky, who turned 26 on Wednesday, has pitched two scoreless outings this season. He has appeared in one game this season, July 29 at Minnesota. Meisinger, 26, pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday night's 16-2 win in Cincinnati.

The St. Louis Cardinals put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list Wednesday amid a flurry of moves by the team. No reason or injury was provided by the club for the Fowler transaction.

However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Fowler was put on the COVID-19 injured list due to medication he's taking that compromises his immune system. Fowler is taking the medication for a stomach issue and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, per the report. The 34-year-old started Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs before being removed in the sixth inning for a pinch hitter. The Cards were ahead 11-0 at the time.

In other moves, the Cardinals optioned right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger to the alternate training site, recalled left-handed pitcher Rob Kaminsky from the alternate training site, and activated infielder Rangel Ravelo from the injured list. Fowler is hitting .279/.347/.485 with four home runs and 14 RBIs this season. The switch-hitting outfielder reached base safely in 19 of his 23 games while co-leading the Cardinals in home runs and ranking second in RBIs.

Kaminsky, who turned 26 on Wednesday, has pitched two scoreless outings this season. Ravelo, 28, rejoins St. Louis after missing the previous 22 games while on the IL. He has appeared in one game this season, July 29 at Minnesota.

Meisinger, 26, pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday night's 16-2 win in Cincinnati. --Field Level Media

