Celtics’ Smart fined $5K for flopping
The incident occurred with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics' 102-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando. Smart at first was able to draw an offensive foul on Toronto's Pascal Siakam by pushing Siakam and falling down during a Raptors fast break.Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 04:07 IST
Smart at first was able to draw an offensive foul on Toronto's Pascal Siakam by pushing Siakam and falling down during a Raptors fast break. Toronto challenged the call and it was reversed and changed to a loose ball foul on Smart. The Celtics lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals series 2-0.
--Field Level Media
