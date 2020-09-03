Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Top seed Pliskova humbled by inspired Garcia at U.S. Open

Pliskova recovered from 2-1 down in the second and briefly put Garcia on the backfoot, taking a 5-4 lead before the Frenchwoman saved two set points and held serve to force the tiebreak, which she dominated. Garcia will face American Jennifer Brady in the third round.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 04:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 04:29 IST
Tennis-Top seed Pliskova humbled by inspired Garcia at U.S. Open

Top seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock 6-1 7-6(2) loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday to blow the women's draw wide open.

Pliskova, a former world number one, had no answer to the power of Garcia, who sent down 30 winners to the Czech's 13. Garcia raced out of the blocks, opening up a 5-0 lead in the first set and Pliskova was helpless in the face of her unseeded opponent's relentless onslaught.

Pliskova, who was dumped out in the opening round of last week's Western & Southern Open warm-up, fought back in the second set to force a tiebreak but the end result was never in doubt. "It was very close to going into a third set and I was ready for it. She didn't play badly," said Garcia, who celebrated her victory by running the breadth of the court with her arms outstretched.

"I stuck to my game plan and every point was very important. Now I can take confidence from a good win against a top player." The women's top seed has not won the title at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2014 and Garcia ensured the trend continued with a stunning performance.

She broke Pliskova in the Czech's first two service games, quickly going 4-0 up, and rallies were in short supply as Garcia used her power to fire angled returns past her bewildered opponent. The Frenchwoman ended the opening set with 15 winners to Pliskova's one and started the second with another break of serve.

The top seed grew visibly frustrated as the match wore on, at one point smashing her racket after her opponent chased down a shot into the open court to deliver a perfect cross court return. Pliskova recovered from 2-1 down in the second and briefly put Garcia on the backfoot, taking a 5-4 lead before the Frenchwoman saved two set points and held serve to force the tiebreak, which she dominated.

Garcia will face American Jennifer Brady in the third round.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nuggets' climb only gets tougher vs. Clippers

After climbing a mountain in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs, the Denver Nuggets know an even bigger peak awaits against the Los Angeles Clippers during Round 2. They have terrific defenders, Kawhi Leonard, Paul Georg...

First trans, non-binary characters to debut on 'Star Trek' franchise

By Oscar Lopez Sept 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The science fiction franchise Star Trek is introducing its first transgender and non-binary characters, with both roles set to debut in its U.S. television series next month, producers said...

Cubs place LHP Quintana (lat) back on IL

Finally recovered from a hand injury, the Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Jose Quintana back on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left lat inflammation. Quintana did not make his 2020 debut until Aug. 25 after having surgery to repair ...

Mexican court to hear youths' climate change case against government

A Mexican court will later this week hear a case brought on by 15 young people demanding the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador set out clear policies on climate change, documents show. Lopez Obrador is under increased pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020