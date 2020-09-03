Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75

Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame baseball pitcher who won more than 300 games during his celebrated career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75.

The Baseball Hall of Fame said in a statement on Wednesday that Seaver died in his sleep on Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. "Tom was nicknamed 'The Franchise' and 'Tom Terrific' because of how valuable he truly was to our organization and our loyal fans," Mets owner Fred Wilpon and his son Jeff, a top executive with the team, said in a tweet.

"Beyond the multitude of awards, records, accolades, World Series championship, all-star appearances and just overall brilliance, we will always remember Tom for his passion and devotion to his family, the game of baseball and his vineyard," the Wilpons said. Seaver, who won 311 games during his long career, is considered one of the greatest right-hand pitchers in baseball history.