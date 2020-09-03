Phillies shut out Nationals again

Neil Walker had three singles and two RBIs, Jay Bruce homered, and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Wednesday. The Phillies (17-15) -- who have recorded shutouts in back-to-back games -- will aim for a four-game series sweep on Thursday. The Nationals (12-22) managed only four hits as they fell for the fifth game in a row and for the eighth time in nine games.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler tossed 6 2/3 innings and gave up only three hits. Wheeler (4-0) threw 109 pitches and struck out six against only two walks. J.T. Realmuto walked twice and stole two bases for the Phillies, who have won eight of nine.

Brandon Workman worked around two baserunners to toss a scoreless ninth for his fourth save in five opportunities since joining the Phillies from the Boston Red Sox. Nationals starter Max Scherzer (3-2) allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings. Scherzer, who threw 108 pitches, struck out six and walked three.

Wheeler allowed only a third-inning single by Victor Robles through the first fifth innings. In the fourth, the Phillies loaded the bases with one out as Realmuto and Jean Segura walked and Alec Bohm singled. Walker followed with a broken-bat single to center to score two runs.

Howie Kendrick walked with two outs in the Washington sixth and Asdrubal Cabrera reached on an infield single, but Adam Eaton struck out swinging to end the threat. Bruce ripped a solo homer to left in the sixth to extend the Phillies' lead to 3-0.

Newly acquired Phillies reliever David Phelps retired all four batters he faced, one to end the seventh and all three in the eighth. In the ninth, Cabrera struck out swinging, Eaton grounded out softly to Workman and Kurt Suzuki doubled to left. Suzuki extended his hitting streak to 12 in a row. Brock Holt then walked to put runners on first and second, but Luis Garcia grounded out to Workman on the first pitch to end the game.

