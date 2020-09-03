Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche knock off Stars, force Game 7 in semifinal series

Mikko Rantenan and Nathan MacKinnon each collected one goal and one assist and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a couple more injuries to beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Wednesday night and force Game 7 in their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 08:25 IST
Avalanche knock off Stars, force Game 7 in semifinal series

Mikko Rantenan and Nathan MacKinnon each collected one goal and one assist and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a couple more injuries to beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Wednesday night and force Game 7 in their Stanley Cup playoff series. Colorado goaltender Michael Hutchinson - their third stringer - rebounded from surrendering a dud of a goal to make 27 saves in the victory that set the stage for Friday's game to decide the Western Conference semifinal. Colorado trailed the series 3-1.

The Avalanche had added issues to overcome. Captain Gabriel Landeskog left late in the second period after his leg appeared to be cut by the skate of teammate Cale Makar. Landeskog returned midway through the third period but took only one shift, lasting 16 seconds. Also, Conor Timmins was hurt early in the second period and didn't return.

Colorado was already without their top two goaltenders in Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz, defenseman Erik Johnson and forwards Matt Calvert and Joonas Donskoi. With the score tied 1-1, Makar netted what proved to be the game winner near the midway point of the second period. After a point shot was blocked, Makar, who went to the slot, gained the puck and lifted it into the top corner at the 7:48 mark.

Rantanen provided the insurance goal at 3:21 of the third period. MacKinnon sent a saucer pass to his wide-open teammate, and Rantanen buried a one-timer for his seventh goal of the playoffs. MacKinnon notched an empty net goal with 2:46 remaining. He extended his point streak to 14 games, a franchise mark in which he's collected nine goals and 16 assists. It's the second-longest streak to start a playoff year in league history.

The clubs traded first-period goals 113 seconds apart in a tighter opening frame compared with the first five games in this series. Dallas rising star defenseman Miro Heiskanen opened the scoring with the kind of goal playoff goaltenders can't allow. Hutchinson failed to catch a long wrist shot at the 17:35 mark.

Heiskanen collected his fifth of the playoffs, which tied a franchise mark for a defenseman, and extended his point-scoring streak to seven games, a franchise record for blueliners. Colorado drew even when defenseman Nikita Zadorov's long wrister from the point found the mark with 31.1 seconds remaining in the first period.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin, back in nets because number-one netminder Ben Bishop is unfit to play, stopped 20 shots in his team's second consecutive loss. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address US-India Strategic & Partnership Forum today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum today.Earlier in the week, Union Minister S Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal had addressed the summit o...

Typhoon pummels South Korea with flooding, damaging winds

A powerful typhoon ripped through South Koreas southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 270,000 homes and leaving at least one person dead. With winds blowing up to...

Rays' homers power another victory over Yankees

Mike Brosseau homered twice, and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays ended their season series against the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory. A night after Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brossea...

Japan coastguard rescues one person in search for missing NZ livestock ship

Japans coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that was feared capsized in the East China Sea as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region.The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020