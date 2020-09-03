US Open 2020: Djokovic progresses to third round

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday (local time) progressed to the third round of the ongoing US Open. Djokovic defeated Kyle Edmund of England 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round to advance further into the tournament.

The Serbian tennis star Djokovic is chasing his fourth US Open title and he is one of the favourites to win the Grand Slam. Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are not a part of this event, and Djokovic might see smooth sailing in the tournament.

Nadal had opted out of the US Open as he did not want to travel looking at the situation of COVID-19 throughout the world, while Federer is recovering from any injuring so he would be away from the tennis action this year. In the match against Edmund, Djokovic lost the first set, but then the world number one staged a stunning comeback to win the next three sets comprehensively.

The Serbian did not give his opponent any chance to capitalise on the momentum created in the first set, and in the end, Djokovic walked away with a comfortable win. If Djokovic manages to win the US Open, then he would be able to register his 18th Grand Slam title.

If the Serbian manages to win this ongoing tennis event, then he would be just one Grand Slam title away from Rafael Nadal (19) and two from Roger Federer (20). The ongoing US Open is being played without fans as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Djokovic will next take on Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of the US Open on Friday, September 4. India's Sumit Nagal would be in action in the US Open today as he would lock horns with Dominic Thiem in the second-round match. (ANI)