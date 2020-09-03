Left Menu
Development News Edition

Always difficult to withdraw from competition like IPL, says Kane Richardson

After withdrawing his name from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Australian pacer Kane Richardson explained as to how the decision was taken and what exactly led to him pulling out of the tournament.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 03-09-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 08:33 IST
Always difficult to withdraw from competition like IPL, says Kane Richardson
Australian pacer Kane Richardson . Image Credit: ANI

After withdrawing his name from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Australian pacer Kane Richardson explained as to how the decision was taken and what exactly led to him pulling out of the tournament. Earlier this week, Richardson who was slated to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pulled out of the IPL as he and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child.

As a result, RCB named spinner Adam Zampa as a replacement for Richardson. It's always difficult to withdraw from a competition like the IPL, it's the pinnacle domestic competition in the world so it wasn't an easy decision, but when I sat down and thought about it, it was definitely the right one," Richardson said from Southampton on Wednesday.

"With all that's going on in the world at the moment and the challenge of getting home on time for something as unpredictable as the birth of a child, I couldn't risk missing that," cricket.com.au quoted Richardson as saying. "I'm disappointed to miss the IPL but hopefully there are opportunities ahead for that. I don't think I'd be able to live with missing the birth of my first child. I can be home and support my wife as best I can, and hopefully, those cricket opportunities come around again," he added.

Richardson is currently a part of 21-member of Australia who is in England to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. Zampa's entry has now strengthed RCB's spin attack which already comprises of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, and the uncapped Shahbaz Ahmed are the other spin options in the RCB squad.

This will be Zampa's second IPL franchise as he had previously played the tournament for the Rising Pune Supergiants. For that particular franchise, he had managed to take 19 wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.54.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. On August 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address US-India Strategic & Partnership Forum today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum today.Earlier in the week, Union Minister S Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal had addressed the summit o...

Typhoon pummels South Korea with flooding, damaging winds

A powerful typhoon ripped through South Koreas southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 270,000 homes and leaving at least one person dead. With winds blowing up to...

Rays' homers power another victory over Yankees

Mike Brosseau homered twice, and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays ended their season series against the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory. A night after Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brossea...

Japan coastguard rescues one person in search for missing NZ livestock ship

Japans coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that was feared capsized in the East China Sea as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region.The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020