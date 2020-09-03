Left Menu
There's extra incentive when you play against Australia, says Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood believes that there is an extra incentive for every player in the team when they come up against arch-rivals Australia.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:12 IST
England pacer Mark Wood. . Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Mark Wood believes that there is an extra incentive for every player in the team when they come up against arch-rivals Australia. His remark comes as England gets ready to lock horns with Australia in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton while the ODIs will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. "Without a doubt. It's always good when you play for England, don't get us wrong, but it is an extra incentive when you play Australia, when you play the biggest rivals," ESPNCricinfo quoted Wood as saying.

"They are desperate to beat you, you're desperate to beat them. And it doesn't matter if it's the Ashes, white-ball, T20. Doesn't matter what it is, we'll be desperate to beat them. "Full credit to them for coming over here in uncertain times but they'll not be just here to make up the numbers, they'll be doing everything they can," he added.

Wood, who is yet to cement his place in England's limited-overs side, has said that he would look to bowl as fast as he can to rile up the Australians. "I'll still be trying to bowl as fast as I can at times. You've got to be adaptable with slower balls and you've got to watch the batters a little bit more and be a little bit more on it because you're not having three slips and a gully," Wood said.

"When I first started 50-over cricket, I opened the bowling for England then when Jofra played the World Cup with Woakesy opening the bowling, I went to first change and I enjoyed that role. It's never easy bowling in Twenty20, whether you're up front or you're in the middle. They're coming at you 24/7," he added. England's squad for the T20I series against Australia: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

The first T20I between England and Australia will be played on September 4 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. All T20Is and ODIs will be held behind closed doors. (ANI)

