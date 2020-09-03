IPL 13: Batters applied themselves really well in second training session, says Katich

Simon Katich, the coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) praised the batsmen of the side for applying themselves really well in the second training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The players of RCB have been training in batches, and as a result, the likes of AB de Villiers, Chris Morris got their second hit in the middle on Thursday night. "In terms of conditions, it was a bit tricky in the second training session, there was a bit of grass on the wicket so there was swing movement. The bowlers did well but what stood out for me was that batters applied themselves really well, guys got in there and played proper cricket shots," Katich said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Katich was also left impressed with Indian batsman Gurkeerat Singh as he applied himself really well in the training session and was looking to build proper innings. "The batters utilised the first training session and now in the second, they built on that and the second session was really good for a number of batsmen. Gurkeerat Singh really applied himself in the batting session, a lot of guys just try to hit the balls for boundaries during the training session, but he structured his innings really well," Katich said.

AB de Villiers was also left impressed with the hit he got in the middle during the course of his second training session. "It's nice to be out in the middle, it is an open field so you can see the ball travelling around the ground, it's very enjoyable, it was a bit cooler in my second training session, last time it was on the hotter and humid side," de Villiers said.

RCB has strengthed their spin attack as they named Adam Zampa as a replacement for Kane Richardson. The side has added Zampa to the squad which already comprises of Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, and the uncapped Shahbaz Ahmed.

This will be Zampa's second IPL franchise as he had previously played the tournament for the Rising Pune Supergiants. For that particular franchise, he had managed to take 19 wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.54.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)