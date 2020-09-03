Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Batters applied themselves really well in second training session, says Katich

Simon Katich, the coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) praised the batsmen of the side for applying themselves really well in the second training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:48 IST
IPL 13: Batters applied themselves really well in second training session, says Katich
AB de Villiers with RCB coach Simon Katich. (Photo/ RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Simon Katich, the coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) praised the batsmen of the side for applying themselves really well in the second training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The players of RCB have been training in batches, and as a result, the likes of AB de Villiers, Chris Morris got their second hit in the middle on Thursday night. "In terms of conditions, it was a bit tricky in the second training session, there was a bit of grass on the wicket so there was swing movement. The bowlers did well but what stood out for me was that batters applied themselves really well, guys got in there and played proper cricket shots," Katich said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Katich was also left impressed with Indian batsman Gurkeerat Singh as he applied himself really well in the training session and was looking to build proper innings. "The batters utilised the first training session and now in the second, they built on that and the second session was really good for a number of batsmen. Gurkeerat Singh really applied himself in the batting session, a lot of guys just try to hit the balls for boundaries during the training session, but he structured his innings really well," Katich said.

AB de Villiers was also left impressed with the hit he got in the middle during the course of his second training session. "It's nice to be out in the middle, it is an open field so you can see the ball travelling around the ground, it's very enjoyable, it was a bit cooler in my second training session, last time it was on the hotter and humid side," de Villiers said.

RCB has strengthed their spin attack as they named Adam Zampa as a replacement for Kane Richardson. The side has added Zampa to the squad which already comprises of Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, and the uncapped Shahbaz Ahmed.

This will be Zampa's second IPL franchise as he had previously played the tournament for the Rising Pune Supergiants. For that particular franchise, he had managed to take 19 wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.54.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct cla...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Zimbabwe suspects elephants died from bacterial infectionEleven young elephants found dead near Zimbabwes biggest game park may have succumbed to a bacterial infection, the countrys parks a...

Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor to the Govt. Of India Speaks on Decision-Making for an Uncertain World at FLAME University’s Leadership Talk Series - Vimarsha

Pune, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Vimarsha, a leadership Talk Platform, is an initiative of VAJR Group of FLAME University which aims to take inspiration from revered personalities Shri Sanyal highlights the importance...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Healthcare startup Biofourmis closes 100 million SoftBank Vision Fund 2-led roundHealthtech startup Biofourmis said on Thursday it has closed a 100 million series C funding round led by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020