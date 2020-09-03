Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want Messi to stay at Barcelona, says Real Madrid skipper Ramos

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has said that he wants Argentine striker Lionel Messi to stay with Barcelona.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:03 IST
Want Messi to stay at Barcelona, says Real Madrid skipper Ramos
Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos. . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has said that he wants Argentine striker Lionel Messi to stay with Barcelona. However, he also added that Messi has earned the right to leave the club at his own will.

Ramos' remarks come as Messi's future with Barcelona hangs in the balance and he has asked the club to let him leave. "It's something that we're not focused on but the player has earned the right to be able to decide on his future," Goal.com quoted Ramos as saying.

"Having said that, for the Spanish game and for Barca and for the rest of us, we'd like him to stay as we always want the best around," he added. Earlier, the organisers of La Liga had sided with Barcelona as they said that Messi's contract with the club is still valid. The organisers also clarified that if other clubs are interested in availing the footballer's services, then they must pay 700 million euros as the release clause amount in full.

This clarification from La Liga came as Messi sought to make his way out from Barcelona. "The contract is currently in force and has a "termination clause" applicable to the event that Lionel Messi decides to urge the early unilateral termination of the contract, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, by which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes," La Liga said in an official statement.

"In compliance with the applicable regulations, and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, La Liga will not carry out the prior visa process for the player to be removed from the federation if they have not previously paid the amount of said clause," it added. On Sunday, Messi did not show up for Barcelona's pre-season medical tests as he continued to find his way out of the club.

On August 25, Messi had shocked Barcelona by asking the club to let him leave. Messi had asked Barcelona to activate a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave for free. His contract with Barcelona is currently up to 2021. Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain are the few clubs that have shown an interest in Messi.

Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and has managed to win Ballon d'Or six times. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Noted Saurashtra cricket coach Babi dies

Renowned coach Akabarkhan Babi, popularly known as Babi Saheb, has died, the Saurashtra Cricket Association SCA informed on Thursday. He was in his 80s and died on Wednesday due to old age related problems, the SCA said.Babi was one of the ...

Study: Electronics could stop 40 per cent of big truck rear crashes

Safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40 per cent of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles, a new study has found. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a r...

NCP MP Sule demands resumption of restaurant business in Maha

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of restaurant business in the state on the condition of adherence to social distancing norms. The state government on Monday allowed hotel...

UN: Libya at 'turning point', COVID heading 'out of control'

The top UN official for Libya warned Wednesday that the conflict-torn North African country is at a decisive turning point, with foreign backers of its rival governments pouring in weapons and the misery of its people compounded by the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020